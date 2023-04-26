Man killed, another injured during clash over littering in Orangi Town

A man was killed and another injured during a clash between neighbours over throwing garbage in Orangi Town on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Gulshan-e-Ghazi within the limits of the Mominabad police station. Police said that two neighbours had a brawl over garbage throwing. Initially, other people of the area interfered and helped both the parties reach compromise, however, after some time, another fight broke out between them, in which both the parties attacked each other with batons and sticks.

During the brawl, a person also took out a firearm and opened fire, killing one person. Another person was injured with a stick. Upon receiving the information, police reached the scene and shifted the body and the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital after controlling the situation.

The deceased man was identified as 30-year-old Naseer and the injured as 20-year-old Zakir Khan. According to the police, there had been conflicts between them in the past. Two people have been detained and further investigations are under way.

Separately, three teenagers, including 18-year-old Meerab, son of Younis, 16-year-old Arsalan, son of Munir, and 16-year-old Furqan, son of Hanif, were injured in a firing incident during a quarrel near a market in Orangi Town within the limits of the Mominabad police station.

No arrests had been made till the filing of this news story. In another incident, a 40-year-old man, Shaukat, son Sikandar, was shot and injured near the Kalakot Police Quarters. Citing initial investigations, police said the incident took place over a personal dispute.