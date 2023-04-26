PPP leaders demand judicial probe into ‘unconstitutional’ dissolution of KP, Punjab assemblies

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has demanded a judicial probe into what he said an unconstitutional method that was adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to dissolve the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the information minister said a situation of serious crisis had emerged in the country due to the unconstitutional dissolution of the two provincial assemblies in the country.

He said the Supreme Court should commence suo motu proceedings to inquire into the circumstances which led to the unconstitutional dissolution of the two provincial assemblies. He also appealed to the judiciary to take cognisance of the latest interview given by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and suspicious activities of Dr Arif Alvi in the presidency.

Memon told the media that the political situation in the country had been getting troublesome as an attempt was being made to bring about a judicial coup in the country. He said that in the past such shady deals in the country had taken place behind the scenes but unfortunately this time all such happenings had been taking place before everyone.

He said the conduct of the apex judiciary had come into question since reports had emerged indicating that personal likes and dislikes were the main considerations by the courts while deciding cases.

The information minister mentioned that in a recent interview, Khan had made dangerous disclosures. The PTI chairman said he had met former chief of army staff Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa at the presidency in August last year in spite of the fact that the PTI had earlier launched a propaganda campaign against the former army chief.

The presidency kept the meeting secret without issuing any press statement, said Memon. He said the PTI chairman had disclosed that he had dissolved the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the advice of the former army chief. He was of the view that the Supreme Court should take cognisance of the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies in such an unconstitutional manner.

The information minister lamented that at present, the apex judiciary unduly insisted on early elections in Punjab. He lamented that former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar had been involved in intrigues throughout his tenure and he acted as a facilitator of the PTI chairman.

Memon demanded that all the decisions given by the former CJP be annulled as they had not been given on merit. He said the judges of the apex judiciary had given orders to the political parties to hold talks on the issue of elections without any constitutional basis.

“The entire nation has expectations from the judiciary but unfortunately the conduct of this institution has become partial due to the personal likes and dislikes of certain people,” he remarked.

After targeting the judiciary and defaming the army, Khan had started the conspiracy to harm the country, the information minister said, adding that the followers and second-tier leadership of the PTI should wake up to this reality and rise up against Khan.

He claimed that up to 95 per cent of former members of the Punjab Assembly were against the idea of dissolving their legislature. Also speaking on the occasion, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab demanded that a probe be launched to determine whether the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies in the country was legal or unconstitutional.

He said that Parliament and elected legislatures were responsible all over the world for drafting the constitution but unfortunately, certain judicial decisions had been used to amend the constitution.

Politicians were the duly elected representatives of the people who reached the assemblies after securing hundreds of thousands of votes and they should exercise the authority of amending the constitution, Wahab said. He added that the judges should face the process of accountability in the manner the politicians and the prime ministers were held accountable for their every action every day.