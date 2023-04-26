Welfare, Constitution supremacy top priority: Baligh

LAHORE: The leader of Muslim League-N, Rashid Nasrullah, who came from London, called on Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Tuesday. During the meeting, the current situation of the country and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said, “Welfare of the people and the supremacy of the Constitution and law is the top priority. Due to the efforts of the experienced economic team, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif economy is stabilising, and it will improve in the coming days. Overseas Pakistanis are an asset of the country who are playing an important role in the country’s economy by sending remittances. There is a need to highlight positive things in the society.”

He said that the doors of the Governor’s House are open for the public including the business community, students and minorities. On this occasion, Muslim League leader Rashid Nasrallah appreciated the initiative of the governor to open the doors of Governor House for the public on Eid.