Drive to remove encroachments from parking space soon

LAHORE: Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has summoned the officers of all the institutions and departments for action against those who do not use approved parking areas for parking in all commercial buildings.

The final action plan will be made on a survey and reports in a meeting to be chaired by the commissioner. There will be a joint action of administration and police. LDA, Tepa, Wasa, District Administration, MCL, police security in-charges, PHA will attend the meeting. A grand operation is going on against those encroaching parking space in the provincial capital?

The commissioner said plazas and buildings will be sealed and fines will be imposed for using parking areas. He said de-sealing will take place after paying the fine and guarantee of the traders association concerned.

All metropolitan wings and all ACs of LDA and MCL will participate in the joint operation. He said that 9 model roads of the city are being modeled in every respect. A grand operation will be conducted against encroachments across the city along the model roads.

He said business people have been given respite for parking maintenance, the operation will start on the next day of the deadline. Action is being taken based on all legal requirements and all supporting documents. Commercial buildings, plazas, shopping centres and mega stores have been informed to instantly restore parking in the parking lot. Half of the city’s traffic problems are due to encroachments on parking space. There will be indiscriminate action across the city. Strict action will be taken against those doing corruption. Commissioner Measures should be taken to control smog and increasing pollution in the city. Rooftop gardening and roof solar have been made mandatory for approval of new LDA buildings, the commissioner said.