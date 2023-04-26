Nishtar Hospital-2 project: Naqvi annoyed at slow progress

LAHORE/MULTAN: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow progress of work during his visit to different blocks of the Nishtar Hospital-2 Project in Multan on Tuesday.

He directed the completion of civil works within the stipulated deadline and appointed Commissioner Multan as the focal person in this regard. The CM asked the minister and secretary of the specialised healthcare & medical education department to visit the project every week and emphasised that the team concerned would be held responsible if the work is not completed on time. He ordered to work day and night in three shifts, and the timeline of daily progress should be submitted to the commissioner’s office. He said that Commissioner Multan has full authority to take immediate action against the negligent officials and added that horticulture work should also be started simultaneously. The issue of LC has been resolved as any delay is unacceptable, he stressed, noting that the expansion would ease the burden on Nishtar Hospital.

Commissioner Multan Amir Khattak briefed the CM that the tendering process for the purchase of machinery, along with civil works, was completed. The Punjab government has released Rs9.45 billion for the project, spanning over 58 acres, while Rs6.12 billion were already spent.

The process of electrification and other installations was started, while laundry, radiology, and medical gas pipeline systems were awarded. The grey structure of the hospital building, cafeterias, and outer gates was completed. The hospital with 500 beds will be made functional in the first phase, including 120 emergency trauma beds, as many neuro ortho beds, 50 ICU beds, 100 beds for mothers and children, and 110 beds for medical surgery. Ten modular theatres are also under construction.

Caretaker chief minister also visited Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony, the residence of Samiullah, and Muhammad Usman’s Mohalla Dogran, who died in police firing in Multan, and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims.

Mohsin Naqvi announced financial assistance for both families and government jobs to the brothers of the victims. He added that the police would also provide financial assistance from its own resources.

It’s a murder and the accused persons will get exemplary punishment. One accused has been arrested and IG Punjab has been directed to arrest the other two accused within the next 72 hours, the CM said and added that the accused persons would be dismissed and prosecuted for slaying.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured Muhammad Irfan and assured the bereaved families of provision of justice at any cost. The policemen, who committed this atrocity, would be brought to justice. I can’t bring back your loved ones but the Punjab government will go to the extreme to get you justice, he stated.

Talking to journalists, the CM said the caretaker government is the protector of people and criminal cops would be taught a lesson.Information Minister Amir Mir said that it should be ensured that no pressure is put on the families of the deceased youths.

Additional IG (South Punjab) said that the constable was arrested and raids were conducted to arrest other accused persons. Meanwhile, City Police Officer Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana suspended Shah Rukn-e-Alam SHO Quratul Ain for committing negligence as her subordinates killed two youths. The CPO issued strict orders to ensure the arrest of cops involved in the target killing of two youths.