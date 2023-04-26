Sharjah Stadium names stand after Sachin Tendulkar

SHARJAH: The West Stand at the iconic Sharjah cricket stadium has been renamed the Sachin Tendulkar stand in a special ceremony Tuesday.

Not only does it coincide with the birthday of the famous cricketer from India, but it also marks the 25th anniversary of the famous back to back centuries he scored against Australia in 1998 to a packed stadium. The 143 he scored on April 22 and 134 two days later in the finals of the Coca-Cola Cup, a triangular series between India, Australia, and New Zealand has been recorded in the books as a veritable desert storm.

Tendulkar scored 49 hundreds in ODIs played across 34 stadiums but his 7 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium including the twin hundreds in April 1998 stand out and are lauded and celebrated by his fans around the world to this day.

“Reacting to the news of naming the stand Sachin said in a message, “I wish I was there but unfortunately I had prior commitments. Playing in Sharjah has always been a magnificent experience. From the electrifying atmosphere to the love, affection and support, Sharjah has been a special venue for Indian cricket fans and lovers of the game from around the globe. It’s given us so many special moments. A big thank you to Mr Bukhatir and his team for this kind gesture on the 25th anniversary of the Desert Storm match and my 50th birthday. Feels like the greatest 6 of them all!”

Sharjah Cricket Stadium still holds the Guinness record for most One-Day

internationals played (244) and we have seen some of the most memorable moments in cricketing history occur in this hallowed ground.