Punjab’s aggressive approach: Strategic incentives to boost cotton production, bolster economy

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s cotton crop is a vital component of the country’s economy and with this in mind, the government is taking aggressive steps to revive the struggling industry.

At a recent high-level meeting, Secretary of Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu, announced that the support price for cotton has been fixed at Rs8,500 per 40kg to incentivise farmers to cultivate more cotton.

During the meeting, Director General Agriculture (Ext & AR) Dr Anjum Ali discussed the reasons for the recent decrease in cotton production. The group ultimately finalised a strategy to increase the area under cotton cultivation and production.

Secretary Sahu stressed the importance of effective research and development to discover climate-smart new cotton varieties that can reduce the harmful effects of climate change and insect attacks. In addition to these efforts, the government of Punjab is providing a subsidy of Rs1,200 per bag on certified seeds of selected approved cotton varieties. The government will also provide biocards to farmers through the bio lab established in Punjab to help control harmful insects.

To make the ongoing cotton campaign more effective, Secretary Sahu directed the use of print, electronic, and digital media to raise awareness among farmers about modern cotton production technology. He emphasised the importance of coordination and active roles among various departments to increase cotton production per acre. The secretary also approved cotton production competitions at the provincial and district levels, where farmers who excel will receive rewards.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Attil, Director General Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director of Agriculture Information Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad Rana Iqrar Ahmed Khan, and Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Rana Muhammad Faqir Ahmed. Chief Executive Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) Dr Abid Mehmood and Vice-Chancellor MNS Agriculture University Multan, as well as other officers, participated online.

With the support of the government and the commitment of farmers, Pakistan’s cotton crop is poised for a strong comeback. The government’s efforts to increase support prices, provide subsidies, and encourage research and development have created an environment in which farmers can thrive. By working together, the government and farmers can ensure that Pakistan’s cotton industry continues to play a vital role in the country’s economic success.