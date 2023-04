KARACHI: A fire broke out at a paint factory in the Port Qasim area on Tuesday, destroying valuable equipment. Moreover, an explosion in a gas pipeline in the Korangi neighbourhood spread fear and panic through the locality.

According to details, a fire suddenly erupted at a paint factory near the Port Qasim area in Bin Qasim Town. Following the incident, the fire brigade was informed about it.Firefighters reached the factory and extinguished the fire.