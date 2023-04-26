Approval illegal buildings: Govt to initiate action against officials, says CM’s aide

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister’s advisor for Tourism, Archeology and Culture Zafar Mehmood Tuesday said the government would take legal action against officials of the civic departments who had approved illegal buildings.

“Caretaker government held a meeting with heads of civic agencies working across the province and directed them to launch the anti-encroachment drives in their respective tehsils and districts,” he told reporters after attending a meeting here.

He said that in past tehsil municipal administrations, National Highway Authority and Communication and Works Department issued non-objection certificates to such builders under political pressures. “The main arteries, including the Karakoram Highway, were encroached on by builders and landowners while taking advantage of political influences, but we have decided to launch anti-encroachment drives to clear the right-of-way and demolish such structures,” Mehmood said.

The advisor to the chief minister said that such an anti-encroachment operation was also planned in Mansehra, which would shortly be initiated. “We are going to hold a meeting of heads and other officers of the NHA, C and W Department and TMA of Mansehra and Baffa-Pakhal to finalise a schedule for the operation,” Mehmood said.

He added that notices were already served on the owners of encroached buildings by the NHA earlier. Mehmood said that the caretaker government was working sincerely to address all such issues which were ignored by the successive governments in the province.