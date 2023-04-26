British envoy visits Nowshera

NOWSHERA: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Andrew Dalgleish has visited Shaidu area in the district along with his wife.

The couple went sightseeing in various parts of Shaidu town and explored historical sites there. He undertook the private visit after Hassan Tariq, who is the regional head of the British High Commission in Dubai, extended him the invitation to see the historical places in Shaidu area in the Nowshera district.

The British high commissioner showed great interest in visiting the historical places. On the occasion, he was briefed about the historical importance of the places in Shaidu. He visited the residence and hujra of Khan Bahadur Mohammad Ali Khan. He also paid a visit to the historical hujra of Col Baz Mohammad Khan. He went to the historical mosque built in 1890 by Mir Aslam Khan.