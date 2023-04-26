Two sisters drown

HANGU: The flash flood triggered by heavy downpour swept away two girls children Mushti Mela area in the upper part of Orakzai tribal district on Tuesday.

The officials of Rescues 1122 said that Simra Bibi, 7 and Salma Bibi, 8, who were stated to be sisters and residents of Mushti Mela, drowned in floodwater and were swept away by the gushing water.

Soon after the incident, the team of divers and medical technicians rushed to the spot and along with local volunteers launched a search operation for the victim children. The bodies of children were later fished out from the floodwater after hectic efforts.

Meanwhile, 10 passengers sustained injuries when a vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in the tourist spot of Sunpog area in Orakzai tribal district. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Ghaljo.