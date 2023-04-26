Dwellers of Pulrah threaten to boycott KP Assembly polls

MANSEHRA: The dwellers of Pulrah and its adjoining localities on Tuesday threatened to boycott the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elections if uplift projects were not initiated in their area.

“This big crowd assembled here to lodge a protest against the successive governments and threatens to boycott the upcoming provincial assembly’s elections as we are still living without basic civic amenities,” Nawaz Tanoli, the president of Youth Force, told the gathering held in Pulrah.

The locals, including youngsters, largely attended the gathering and raised slogans against the political parties, which according to them, didn’t execute the development schemes in Matsarian and neighbouring villages.

Tanoli said that people were united against all political parties as lawmakers announced roads, water supply, and health and education schemes but couldn’t execute any of them.Another local, Liaqat Ali, said that until any political party or caretaker government didn’t blacktop the Pulrah to Chita Ghazikot Road, they would not come to the polling stations to cast their votes. “Men and women voters would not show up at the polling stations to cast votes as we are now politically mature and understand what our rights are,” he added.Another local, Peer Mohammad Abbasi, said that they would also launch an agitation and hold rallies and protest against the political parties who were active for their vested interests.