Multi-purpose facility at Rawal Town likely to be restored

Islamabad: The multi-purpose facility at Rawal Town is likely to be restored fully in the coming months after being neglected for so many years.

According to the details, the multi-purpose facility that was supposed to be managed by the environment wing of the civic agency became useless due to its dilapidated condition.

Now the new management of the environment wing has taken strong notice of the situation and it is likely to prepare a restoration plan that would be presented to the CDA Board for final approval. The funds for the restoration plan will be immediately released after its approval by the CDA Board meeting. The residents of Rawal Town also lodged complaints time and again and made requests to the civic agency to take care of this facility. But no attention was given to this issue due to unknown reasons.

Rawal Town have three parks and all of them will also be upgraded to provide recreational facilities to the residents. The restoration plans will also be prepared for other similar facilities that need attention and funds to resume their functions.

An official said "We have given special attention to some of the basic issues like ensuring water supply, removing encroachment, providing parking facilities, setting up dumping site at appropriate place, clearing compensation issues of landholders and keeping a regulatory check on mushroom growth of unauthorised construction."

"The protection and preservation of the natural environment is one of our main goals and the environment wing will put in its best efforts to maintain green cover of the capital city," he said. He said "We have also taken notice of poor condition of the multi-purpose facility at Rawal Town. It will be fully restored to facilitate the residents of the area."