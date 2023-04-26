Allied hospitals receive heavy influx of patients during Eid holidays

Rawalpindi:The accident and emergency departments of the three teaching hospitals in town including Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) received extraordinary burden of patients during Eidul Fitr holidays, from Friday to Tuesday.

Apart from routine emergency cases, the allied hospitals received a record high number of medico-legal cases, majority of which involved physical assault and road traffic accident cases particularly involving motorcyclists in the last five days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that from ‘chand raat’ to date, Benazir Bhutto Hospital received three to four times the number of MLCs as compared to the number of MLCs reported in routine and almost similar is the case with the other two teaching hospitals. The teaching hospitals received a greater number of patients at their emergency departments on ‘chand raat’ but the influx was relatively low on the first day of Eid. However, from Sunday to Tuesday, the allied hospitals remained heavily crowded with patients.

It is important that the outpatient departments of the allied hospitals were closed from Friday to Tuesday in connection with Eid holidays and the emergency departments of the hospitals were operational for receiving emergency as well as routine patients. The emergency department at BBH received an extraordinary burden of patients during Eid holidays particularly the number of MLCs and RTAs was much higher, said BBH chief Dr. Tahir Rizvi while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday. Majority of RTA victims were young motorcyclists, he said.

He added the number of medico-legal cases involving physical assault was also much higher. He said the number of RTA cases and MLCs reported in the last five days was higher than that of the cases reported in the previous 15 days. He added the BBH like the other two teaching hospitals received a good number of patients with complaints of upper respiratory tract infections, high-grade fever, stomach disorders along with a significant number of cases with gastro.

It is important that the emergency departments of the allied hospitals received additional burden of patients during Eid holidays as compared to routine mainly because majority of private clinics were not operational and most of the private healthcare facilities were not offering OPD services to the patients during Eid holidays.

The administrations of the allied hospitals claimed that all the patients reached in emergency departments were managed well during Eid holidays however, many patients were witnessed complaining of unavailability of administrative staff and doctors at the allied hospitals while few complained that they had to suffer because of shortage of space in emergency departments.