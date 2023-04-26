Demo against hospital MS turns violent

LAHORE: A demonstration against alleged corruption committed in Mian Munshi Hospital, in front of Lahore Press Club, turned into a battlefield when some men attacked the peaceful protesters on Tuesday. Demonstrators alleged that they were holding peaceful protest when Mian Sarwar, Storekeeper/dresser of Mian Munshi Hospital, allegedly armed with firearms and batons, reached the press club along with 15 companions and attacked the peaceful protesters.

As a result, several protesters were injured. Qila Gujjar Singh police have registered a case against the accused. Several demonstrators, talking to the media, alleged that the health department has violated all the rules and regulations regarding posting of the doctor as Medical Superintendent.

They alleged that the MS has been working on additional charge for the last 3 years despite the fact that no officer can be assigned additional charge for more than three months.