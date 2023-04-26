Drive against encroachments at parking space soon

LAHORE: Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has summoned the officers of all the institutions and departments for action against those who do not use approved parking areas for parking in all commercial buildings.

The final action plan will be made on a survey and reports in a meeting to be chaired by the commissioner. There will be a joint action of administration and police. LDA, Tepa, Wasa, District Administration, MCL, police security in-charges, PHA will attend the meeting. A grand operation is going on against those encroaching parking space in the provincial capital

The commissioner said plazas and buildings will be sealed and fines will be imposed for using parking areas. He said de-sealing will take place after paying the fine and guarantee of the traders association concerned.

All metropolitan wings and all ACs of LDA and MCL will participate in the joint operation. He said that 9 model roads of the city are being modeled in every respect. A grand operation will be conducted against encroachments across the city along the model roads.

He said business people have been given respite for parking maintenance, the operation will start on the next day of the deadline. Action is being taken based on all legal requirements and all supporting documents. Commercial buildings, plazas, shopping centres and mega stores have been informed to instantly restore parking in the parking lot. Half of the city's traffic problems are due to encroachments on parking space. There will be indiscriminate action across the city. Strict action will be taken against those doing corruption. Commissioner Measures should be taken to control smog and increasing pollution in the city. Rooftop gardening and roof solar have been made mandatory for approval of new LDA buildings, the commissioner said.

Kalma Chowk project: Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling CBD Punjab Boulevard here on Tuesday. This visit was part of the continuation of reviewing the progress of the construction work. Later, this visit was made to review the progress of the construction work.

Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, officers of CBD Punjab, contractor NLC and officers of Nespak were present during the briefing to the commissioner, who was told that even during the days of Eid the construction work continued under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The finishing work on both the barrels of CBD Punjab was near completion and on the direction of the higher authorities the project will be completed within two weeks of Eid holidays. The commissioner was informed that to give access to Walton Road from CBD Punjab Boulevard work will start soon, As per the directive of the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, the work on the upgradation of Walton Road will commence soon.