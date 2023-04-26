Govt taking vigorous steps to revive cotton produce

LAHORE: The Punjab government is taking vigorous steps to revive it, said a senior official here Tuesday.

This year, the support price of cotton has been fixed at Rs8,500 per 40 kg, which will make cotton cultivation profitable, said Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu while presiding over a meeting held to formulate a plan for the approval of cotton rehabilitation. Agriculture (Ext & AR) DG Dr Anjum Ali explained the reasons for the decrease in cotton production during last years. The strategy to increase the area under cotton cultivation and production was also finalised in the meeting.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture said that there is a need to make research and development more effective and productive for the discovery of climate smart new varieties so that the harmful effects of climate change and insect attack can be reduced. He said that Punjab govt is continuing to provide subsidy of Rs1,200 per bag on certified seeds of selected and approved varieties of cotton. In addition, for the control of harmful insects of cotton bio cards will be provided to the farmers through the Bio Lab established in Punjab. Secretary directed the use of print, electronic and digital media to make the ongoing cotton campaign fruitful so as to provide awareness to the farmers about the modern technology of cotton.