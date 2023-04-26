Mob attacks restaurant, harass women

LAHORE: A furious group of men attacked and broke down the valuables of a restaurant after the restaurant owner stopped them from harassing women in the Defence C area Tuesday. According to the complainant, Ahmad Khan, a group of unidentified men visited his restaurant and harassed the women. They also manhandled and tortured the victims. When stopped, they were annoyed and called their friends on phone. Police are searching for the suspects.

Boy dies after falling from third floor

A 10-year-old boy, identified as Joseph, died after falling down from a roof in Township. The victim, who was playing on the third floor, fell down when his feet slipped. He received fatal injuries that claimed his life.

Two dacoits arrested

Shafiqabad Police have arrested two members of a dacoit gang identified as Sher Dil and Jaan Shah on Tuesday. Police also recovered five mobile phones, illegal weapons and cash from their custody.

In another incident, Model Town Division police have arrested 51 suspects during a crackdown. The arrested suspects included 11 proclaimed offenders (six A-category, nine B category), eight were history sheeters, four for kite-flying, five involved in aerial firing and illegal weapons etc.

Theft suspects still at large

Police have yet to find a trace of the suspects involved in theft of over Rs50 million in a jewelry shop in Sundar area three days back.

The victim identified as Umair Ahmad had filed a complaint before police that three days back, as he was returning home after watching film with his family, when he noticed that his shop's gate had been damaged. When he checked inside the shop, he found that valuables, gold, cash worth over Rs50 million had been stolen by the burglars.

11 die in road accidents

Around 11 people died, whereas 1,651 were injured in 1,523 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 936 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

The statistics showed that 300 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 320 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 124 in Faisalabad with 138 victims and Gujranwala is at third with 91 accidents and 89 victims.

Two bodies recovered

The bodies of two persons were recovered from different parts of provincial capital on Tuesday.

The body of a 35-year-old man was recovered from Lorry Adda bus stand. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, might have died of excessive use of drugs. In another incident, an old man was found dead in the limits of Mozang police.

The victim was identified as Pervaiz. Some locals spotted the body and informed the police while the Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.