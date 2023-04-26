‘Madrid title defence a little easier without Djokovic, Nadal’

MADRID: Carlos Alcaraz admitted the injury absences of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic make it easier for him to defend his Madrid Open title, but said Tuesday he did not feel favourite to win.

The joint record 22-time Grand Slam winners last week withdrew from the competition in the Spanish capital, in a blow to their preparations for the French Open at the end of May.

World number two and top seed Alcaraz, who retained the Barcelona Open title on Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, is aiming to do the same in Madrid, which begins Wednesday.

“When the best players aren’t there, we say that it’s a little easier, but as I have always said, all the players are very good,” Alcaraz told a press conference. “They have a very high level, each player thinks they can win the title, so we aren’t (more) confident because of the big pull-outs there have been.

“It’s a pity not to enjoy them live, but in the end we don’t feel like favourites or anything, we’re going match by match.” The Spaniard said that if he did not lift the trophy again it would not be a failure.

“When we go to each tournament we think we can win it, and we’ll try to win it, but if we don’t it won’t be a failure,” said Alcaraz. “For me, leaving the tournament thinking I have failed will be about the level I have shown, or the level of attitude, which for me is the important thing.

“If in terms of attitude, my head, I’ve been good, playing at a good level, I wouldn’t take it as a failure.” The 2022 US Open champion, 19, could take the world number one ranking back from Djokovic ahead of the French Open if he wins either in Madrid or Rome, and at least plays one match in the other tournament -- or reaches both finals.

“Getting to number one is an objective, but in terms of Paris it doesn’t change much,” added Alcaraz. “Obviously it would be a good achievement to get back to number one, but in terms of Roland Garros, it’s insignificant for me.”

Toni Nadal optimistic over Rafa’s French Open participation

Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal, is optimistic his nephew will play at the French Open, but admitted Tuesday that the record 14-time champion will not arrive under ideal circumstances.

“Rafa is recovering, I think it won’t be long before he can compete again, but in the tournament here (the Madrid Open) it could not be,” Toni Nadal told Spanish public broadcaster TVE.

Rafa Nadal announced he would not participate in Madrid last week as he continues to recover from the hip injury he suffered in January in the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old said recovery was not going as planned and he would try a new type of treatment, without setting a deadline for himself to heal, casting doubt over his participation in Paris.

He is hoping to accomplish a record-extending 23rd men’s Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, with the tournament beginning on May 28.

“Obviously he will not arrive with good preparation, we must not fool ourselves, because, obviously, since January 10 I think, he hasn’t played any matches,” added Toni Nadal.

Nadal pulled out of last month’s hard-court tournaments in the US, with his sights set on a return at the start of the clay-court season, but it did not come to fruition, missing the Barcelona and Madrid events as well as Monte Carlo.

“He hasn’t competed for quite some time, apart from that, before January, he didn’t compete much either, but I think Rafael will pick up form soon,” continued Toni Nadal.