Chapman’s innings was the difference: Neesham

RAWALPINDI: Mark Chapman was outstanding and “you cannot blame Pakistan bowling for his match-winning innings”, said New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham during his post-match media talk on Monday.

“You cannot blame Pakistan bowling for not defending a high total. Chapman was outstanding. His hitting was unbelievable. Pakistan has got one of the most formidable bowling attacks. As I witnessed during the PSL, the boundary at the Pindi Stadium is a bit smaller which also helped in our run chase,” said Neesham.

He said Shadab Khan's dropping the catch of Chapman was a crucial miss. “That also tilted the balance in our favour but it was Chapman who was outstanding.”

About coming back from 0-2 down in the series and going on to make it 2-2 at the end, Neesham said it was the result of gradually adapting to the conditions. “Our players who were new to the conditions struggled somewhat at the outset of the series. Once they settled down, things got better,” he said.

Answering a question about a formidable run chase that saw both putting up 121 for the unbroken fifth wicket in less than ten overs, Neesham said it was like now or never. “We thought it was time to go all out. Either to lose all wickets or to snatch the win by going all out. We kept on discussing the progress and in the end, succeeded in chasing down the target with four balls to spare,” he said.

He dispelled the impression that the toss had anything to do with the outcome of the match. “There is no huge amount of dew. Neither is anything special for batting or fielding first. It was all about playing well. Rizwan did it earlier and Chapman then played the decisive innings.”

Chapman averages 290 in the series

Chapman ended the series with 290 runs, scored at an average of 290 as he got out only once in five innings. Besides the century in the last match, he also scored two fifties.

The second highest run getter in the series was Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan who scored 162 in four innings, at an average of 54. The third was Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with 130 who scored a century in the second match. Fourth was Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored 129 in four innings. Both Babar and Iftikhar averaged 43. New Zealand captain Tom Latham scored 116 in five innings.

The most successful bowler was Pakistan's Haris Rauf, who got 11 wickets at an average of 13. The second was left-arm spinner Imad Wasim who got eight wickets at an average of just 10. New Zealand's Mat Henry got six wickets in four games at an average of 14.