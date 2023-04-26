Omar, Saad main contenders as National Amateur Golf begins

LAHORE: Young Omar Khalid and Saad Habib are the main contenders for the title of 62nd National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan which will be contested at the par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course from Wednesday (today).

The championship was declared open by Shaukat Javed, Convener Golf of Lahore Gymkhana on Tuesday. While the principal title at stake is the national men's champion, there will also be stiff competition for the ladies title. Pakistan now has ladies capable of playing under par rounds, so the rivalry is expected to be intense.

The other noteworthy events are the senior amateur engagement for honors and the match between amateur teams and senior amateur teams from all provinces of Pakistan and the Federal Territory.

A most heartening breakthrough this year is the participation of foreign teams. Sri Lankans are here and also represented is Egypt. Qatar’s ladies will also be among the participants. Teenagers Omar Khalid and Saad Habib will have to face experienced adversaries like Qasim Ali Khan, Salman Jehangir, Hussain Hamid and Saim Shazli.

The Sri Lankan players MHC Pushpika, RAU Akash and MU Chanaka Perera enjoy top rankings in their country. Only golfers with a handicap of 7 and below are qualified to be a participant.

The individual amateur championship will be played over 72 holes from April 26 to April 29. Ladies will play over 54 holes, three rounds from 27th to 29th, while senior amateurs will also fight it out over three rounds.

Only the Inter Association Team Match for men and men senior will be over 36 holes, on 26th annd 27th. Match for JR Jayewardne Trophy takes place between Sri Lankan and Pakistan Team on 26th and International Team Match will be contested over two days, 26th and 27th.