Chapman excited to be part of ODI squad

RAWALPINDI: New Zealand’s Mark Chapman was excited at his inclusion in the ODI squad, saying his team now has a far better knowledge of Pakistan wickets and conditions which would help them put up an even better show in the forthcoming five-match ODI series.

In a post-match interaction with New Zealand media, Chapman said: “I was about to pack my luggage when I was told that I would be staying back for the ODI series. Besides snatching the win from Pakistan for a 2-2 series draw, my match-winning stand with Jimmy Neesham also gave us good knowledge as to what should be done and what is in store for the five-match ODI series. How the wickets would behave and what we need to make the best of the coming series.”

About his century which stole the limelight on Monday evening at the Pindi Stadium, Chapman said pressure was there as the team lost a few quick wickets at the start of the innings. “We first tried to ensure that we play a few overs together. Once we settled down it was easy to score runs on a track that was good for batting. Surfaces here are a bit low but full of runs,” he said.

Head coach Gary Stead said Chapman’s performances throughout the T20 series were extremely compelling. “The way Mark played against one of the best T20 bowling attacks in the world has been nothing short of outstanding.

“His match-winning knock in the fifth and deciding match was particularly special and we’re happy to have someone in such strong form added to our ODI squad.”

The Black Caps touring party will expand to 16 with the addition of Chapman and new arrivals Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls.