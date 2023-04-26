Skipper Babar defends Shadab and Rizwan

RAWALPINDI: Skipper Babar Azam has defended Shadab Khan’s lackluster performance during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The all-rounder floored an easy catch to give a new lease of life to Mark Chapman during the fifth T20I. The crucial drop saw New Zealand cantering to a victory which gave them a 2-2 draw in the series. “Sometimes it happens. Admitted that Shadab has been going through a lean patch. But it is a quality of a good cricketer to rise from the lowest ebb. This happened before. Hopefully, Shadab will rise to the occasion and will make the best of the coming series,” the captain said after the fifth T20I. Shadab conceded 29 runs in two overs he bowled and was never in good touch with either bat or ball during the series.

“It was a decisive blow. Chapman’s wicket at that time could have given an advantage to Pakistan. But no player does it deliberately,” Babar said. Pakistan’s all-format captain had the same feelings for opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan who in an attempt to reach his second T20 hundred did not go all out during the last few overs.

“We could have added around 15 to 20 runs during the last few overs. We had a great start and we were well on the way to score heavily during the last ten overs. We could not achieve that during that period. It is natural for a player to go under pressure once he comes close to a hundred. You cannot blame Rizwan for that. It was his batting that took Pakistan close to 200,” he said.

Babar, when asked about his decision not to introduce Iftikhar in attack against two left-handed batsmen, said he wanted to use his best bowling resource. “ Iftikhar was the second option. I thought one should go with the best available bowling resources and that's what I did.”

On his captaincy, Babar said he always analysed his match decisions. “It has become my habit to analyse all decisions I take during a match. Sometimes I feel I made the right decision and when it is the other way around, I try not to repeat these.”

Babar dispelled the impression that Eid Holidays made things tricky for Pakistan cricketers. “We have every right to enjoy Eid Holidays with family. We are professional cricketers. A couple of days off does not mean we cannot put in the best of our efforts the next day.”

About the forthcoming one-day series, Babar said there will be a few others joining the team for the series. “A few others who will be here for the one-day series are already training. Hopefully, we will make the best of the coming series and will definitely want to win it.”

Haris joins team for ODIs

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has been included in Pakistan’s squad, which now consists of 17 players, for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on Thursday (tomorrow) at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

He has played four ODIs.

The second ODI will be played on April 29. The action will then move to Karachi for the last three matches.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

ODI Series schedule:

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi.