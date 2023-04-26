Corruption cancer

Since Pakistan’s founding, corruption has thrived and continued to exist at the highest level in our nation. Bribery and kickbacks have become just another way of doing things in our country. These practices are so prevalent, particularly in the government sector, they may as well not be illegal. Many now find it extremely difficult to do even the smallest tasks, such as obtaining signatures from authorized personnel or obtaining any important documents, without paying a cut to the right people.

Although our country was built on the principles of equality and egalitarianism, they are nowhere to be found today. We need to expedite our efforts to tackle corruption before it swallows us whole.

Engr Yaqoob Ali Baloch

Hyderabad