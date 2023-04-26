When will it end?

Polio has been all but eradicated from the world, apart from two countries: Afghanistan and Pakistan. After a period of steady decline in polio cases, there has been a resurgence in our country due to mutations in the virus. Despite assistance from the World Health Organization and widespread vaccination efforts, Pakistan has failed to prevent the spike in polio cases. Along with poor governance, one of the main reasons behind our inability to eradicate the virus is the mass propaganda against the polio vaccine. Many people in Pakistan, particularly among the poor, wrongly believe that the polio drops being given to their children are harmful and can cause infertility. Although the health authorities have stepped up efforts to combat this harmful propaganda in recent years, many of the false perceptions surrounding the polio vaccine remain prevalent.

To address these misconceptions, the government needs to take the initiative of launching awareness programmes in different rural areas. These programmes should focus on dispelling myths and providing accurate information about the polio vaccine. Moreover, the government needs to ensure that every child is vaccinated.

Dr Zaheer Abbass Memon

Naushahro Feroze