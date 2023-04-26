Empower women

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Population report’ (April 21, 2023). The article suggests the alarming rise in population will exacerbate the problems of developing countries like Pakistan. There will be less land, food, energy, water and jobs to go around if the population of our country continues to grow at the current rate.

The key to averting this scenario is empowering women and protecting their reproductive rights, while countering the ingrained social prejudices that have impeded this objective thus far.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala