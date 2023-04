April 27 will be a momentous day for the nation. On this day, the Supreme Court will decide the same-day elections issue. I am quite apprehensive and undecided as to whether this date will restore stability or bring further turmoil.

Only an optimist will go with the former, but I am not an optimist. In this polarized scenario we find ourselves in, when the outcome seems uncertain, it is hard not to suppress the feeling that the worst will happen.

Malik Ul Quddoos

Karachi