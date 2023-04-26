Breaking barriers

As the Covid-19 pandemic devastated the foundations of conventional teaching, it pushed virtual learning to the forefront, and it has turned out to be more suitable and successful than traditional classroom teaching. Online education surpasses social, cultural, economic and geographical limitations and offers an educational experience in a beneficial environment, making it more accessible and effective than standard classroom teaching. In developing countries, governments find it difficult to provide the same standard of education in rural areas due to budget restrictions, scarcity of capable teachers and inadequate infrastructure. Online learning ought to be a viable alternative in such cases, however, the lack of access to technology in these countries means the switch to online learning is not yet feasible in many parts of the world. If developing countries don’t overcome these barriers, they won’t be able to benefit from the convenience and efficiency of online learning.

Waqar Hassan

Sargodha