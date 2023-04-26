Sudan crisis

Sudan is no stranger to violence and conflicts. But this time, violence in Sudan has surprisingly captured the attention of an otherwise apathetic international media. For Pakistan, and so many other countries, the situation has become urgent as they now have to make arrangements for the evacuation of their trapped nationals. An SOS call by a Pakistani engineer based in Sudan prompted Pakistani authorities to safely bring their citizens back home. According to reports published on April 25, at least 500 Pakistanis have reached the Sudan port – with reports of more Pakistanis fleeing Sudan. They will travel to Saudi Arabia through the sea and will be brought back from Jeddah by special flights run by Pakistan International Airlines.

But, while the stressful ordeal of hundreds of Pakistanis will end soon, the people of Sudan will unfortunately remain stuck in a vicious and endless cycle of unrest and violence. Sudan has been fighting against dictatorial regimes and for civilian supremacy for many years now. In 2019, the country saw violent protests that ultimately ended in June after the ouster of the then Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir who ruled the country for 30 years. The recent case is essentially a power struggle for the control of the country. The protagonists of these fights are the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group RSF (or the Rapid Support Forces). The two groups were once allies and seized power during a 2021 coup. So far, 185 people have been killed and thousands have been left injured. Tensions between the two parties started when they could not agree on the RSF’s inclusion in the military. The paramilitary group saw this suggestion as a threat to lose power.

Now the two groups are fighting fiercely, bringing the country to the brink of a civil war. In this fight of two powerful groups, the Sudanese are left trapped in a war zone. From foreign nationals to locals, all residents are trying to leave the danger zones and reach safety. As soon as clashes broke out in the capital Khartoum, many decided to evacuate on their own with little to no government help. The less privileged are now left with no food or access to basic amenities including life-saving medicines. Foreign aid can hardly reach them as most banks are closed. The country’s rich and well-off are also uncertain as their emergency funds are draining quickly. People in this low-income African country have been mercilessly used and exploited in the game of power that continues without any end in sight. The area is also gravely affected by regional politics where high-income countries have their eyes on Sudan’s agricultural wealth and strategic location. And as the powerful keep profiting off of the war-torn region, the people of Sudan continue to rebuild their lives, one crisis after another. No one can tell when this unrest will come to an end. It can only be hoped that the country will soon be free from the ever-evolving power games.