TPL joins hands with Emaan Islamic

KARACHI: Emaan Islamic Banking, a division of Silk Bank Limited, and TPL Insurance Limited - Window Takaful Operation, have announced launch of their latest offering ‘Emaan All-in-One Account’, a statement said on Tuesday.

The account is tailored to cater to the needs of new-to-bank customers and existing Emaan account holders. The Emaan All-in-One Account is a bundle for clients having multiple features, advantages, and free safeguards. The partnership aims to provide Emaan Islamic Banking customers with the experience of real-time and hassle-free coverages and claim-to-service.

Customers of Emaan Islamic Banking who maintain an average balance of at least Rs100,000 can benefit from complimentary value-added services from TPL Insurance - WTO, including health, life, and travel takaful.

“Our focus is to reach large audiences to build awareness and usage of our innovative takaful solutions,” Aurangzeb J. Siddiqui, head of FIG, TPL Insurance said. The collaboration would enable the customers to opt for complimentary takaful coverages while availing different free-of-charge transactional benefits, Naveed Mushtaq, head of consumer banking, marketing and phone banking at Emaan Islamic Banking said.