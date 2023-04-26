Growth strategy

LAHORE: There are no shortcuts to prosperity but transparent and sustainable policies, coupled with more emphasis on information technology, are required to bring a derailed economy like Pakistan back on track.

To absorb three million youth that join the workforce every year Pakistan needs to invest in labour intensive industries. We lack resources to build the required infrastructure to facilitate industrial investors. The government would have to move prudently to reduce the infrastructure gap. Priority must also be given to invest in relevant new forms of education and infrastructure.

The internet of things technology does not need physical infrastructure as needed by the manufacturing sector. Investments in the former are also much lower but returns in terms of revenue, efficiency, and transparency are much higher. We need to realise the impact of disruptive technology on the comparative advantage of the country. It may not create jobs but could earn much needed foreign exchange through any of the successful disruption.

Disruptive technologies could be used to boost the economy but it needs a capable human resource well versed with basic modern technologies. An economically disruptive technology has a broad reach, which touches companies, industries, and may give rise to wide range of machines, products, and services. Mobile internet for instance is one such technology that has a potential to affect billions of smart mobile users. Through this, one technology user has the potential to emerge as entrepreneur or innovator.

Economically disruptive technologies usually have the potential to create massive economic impact. These technologies may create wealth for some and increase the GDP on one hand but render capital investments in many industries obsolete. But it has been proved that a successful technology creates more value than the value it disrupts or replaces. Advanced robotics for instance could increase productivity and profits to new heights but at the same time has the potential to affect $6.3 trillion in labour costs globally.

In the previous two centuries technology played a unique role in powering growth and transforming economies.

Every new technology represents new ways of doing things, and, once mastered, creates lasting change. Adopted technology becomes embodied in capital, whether physical or human, and it allows economies to create more value with less input. However, technology is often disruptive as well and eliminates older ways of doing a job. It renders old skills redundant and management approaches irrelevant.

Information technology gurus have identified 12 prevailing technologies that have the potential to dramatically change the status quo. They include mobile internet, intelligent automation software systems, internet of things, cloud technology, advanced robotics, autonomous vehicles, next generation genomics, advanced oil and gas exploration, 3D technology and renewable energy generation. These technologies have the potential to change comparative advantage for the nations by transforming lives of citizens, work culture, and creating new opportunities or shifting surplus for businesses.

In Pakistan, baring mobile internet and to some extent the software designing and icloud use the remaining high tech applications are not in use in the country. Technologies already in use globally could be acquired and further developed if we prepare skilled human resources in these fields. Technology brings down costs dramatically. In 1975, a super computer closely guarded by the United States was available at $5 million. Today, iPhone 13 costs $1000 and its data storage and performance is several times higher than the $5 million super computer of 1975.

Pakistani planners should keep in mind that every significant advance in economies is usually accompanied by a process of creative destruction. This disruption shifts profit pools and rearranges industry structures. The incumbent businesses that fail to adopt the technology are thrown out of the market. In recent times, a disruptive process is triggered by entrepreneurs through innovations not thought of earlier.