Climate change will keep inflation high, Norway’s oil fund chief warns

Oslo: The global economy is already experiencing climate-driven inflation that will contribute to stubbornly high price rises and a long period of low investment returns, according to the head of Norway’s $1.3 trillion oil fund.

“Inflation is going to be tough to get down,” said Nicolai Tangen, chief executive of the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, in an interview with the Financial Times on Tuesday. Labour costs are leaking into global price rises, but “we are seeing a climate impact” he added, pointing to rising prices for olive oil, potatoes and coffee as anecdotal signs that food costs could pump up inflation for years.

A heavy price tag for the green energy transition and a reversal of the globalisation that had held down manufacturing costs for decades were also part of the “mosaic”, Tangen said. Tangen, speaking ahead of the oil fund’s inaugural investment conference, said the investor was “absolutely” seeing signs of so-called greedflation, where companies pump up prices beyond the extent that their own price pressures would demand.

Tangen’s views are closely watched in financial markets as the oil fund on average owns 1.5 percent of every listed stock in the world. The former hedge fund manager, who took over at the fund in 2020, has long warned of the persistence of inflation, cautioning that investor returns could be low for the next decade as prices and interest rates remain high.

Kenneth Rogoff, the Harvard professor who is an expert on inflation, told the oil fund’s investment seminar: “I think inflation is going down but not to 2 percent. I think the pressure of this more difficult situation will lead to inflation being above target for five to 10 years.”

Tangen stressed in the interview that the wave of inflation that has struck the financial system, and the aggressive interest rate increases by central banks to try to tame it, have exposed cracks in markets, particularly in the form of the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and the fire sale of Credit Suisse last month.