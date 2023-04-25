Religious Affairs’ minister visits S Arabia to review Haj arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood, who is currently on a visit to Makkah and Madina Al-Munawwar will apprise the Federal Cabinet of arrangements being made to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims in two holy cities.

Senator Talha, who also celebrated Eidul Fitr in Makkah, was briefed by director general Haj and director Haj regarding arrangements pertaining to accommodation, transportation of pilgrims and their stay at Mina and Arafat.

In a statement from the minister issued by Ministry’s spokesman, said the Pakistani government was trying to provide better facilities within minimum expenses to Pakistani pilgrims from their arrival in Saudi Arabia to their return to the country.

In a policy shift, the minister said that maximum Haj coordinators would be hired from within Pakistani community currently staying in Saudi Arabia instead of arranging them from Pakistan. Those coordinators would be better aware of Arabic language and directions in Makkah and Madina to guide pilgrims in a better way.

The Ministry’s spokesman said that the minister for Religious Affairs now has arrived in Madina where he paid salams at Rouza Mubarak of the Holy Prophet (SAW).Later, he also held meetings with Saudi officials and also took briefing from director Haj Madina regarding stay of Pakistani pilgrims in the holy city.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave additional charge of Ministry of Religious Affairs to Minister for Safron Senator Talha who also hails from JUI-F after death of his predecessor Mufti Abdus Shakoor in a tragic road accident in red zone of Islamabad, a few days from before Eid.