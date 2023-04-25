Sweets distributed among LGH patients

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has resumed his responsibilities in Lahore General Hospital after performing Umrah.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar went to the patients individually and distributed sweets on Eid-ul-Fitr. He visited different sections of hospital and shared joys of Eid with patients and other medical staff. He appreciated the spirit and enthusiasm of doctors and paramedical staff who remained on duty on Eid holidays. MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Dr Abdul Aziz and other administrative doctors were also present on the occasion and discussed their engagements in the institution on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Principal, saluting the doctors, nurses and paramedics on duty, said that societies thrive only on human compassion, whose aim is the welfare of the suffering humanity. He said that the purpose of celebrating happiness with patients, including myself, is to reduce their sense of deprivation as all the moments spent with such people lead to peace and satisfaction.MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam told the Principal PGMI in a briefing about providing uninterrupted medical and diagnostic facilities to patients during public holidays.