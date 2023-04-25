PTI leaders from Mardan spend Eid with Imran

MARDAN: Majority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with party Chairman Imran Khan at the Zaman Park Lahore.

It may be noted that PTI former provincial minister Mohammad Atif Khan, provincial leader Haris Khan Toru, son of former provincial police chief Fayaz Khan Toru, and other local leaders celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with the PTI chairman at Zaman Park.

Majority of the PTI local leaders shared their video and pictures on social media during Eid-ul-Fitr. Some of the party’s local leaders and workers reached Zaman Park on the second and third day of Eid-ul-Fitr while the majority of the party’s local leaders and workers spent the holy month of Ramazan at Zaman Park.

Talking to The News, Haris Khan Toru said that party Chairman Imran Khan was a red line for party workers. He added that every party worker was ready to sacrifice his life for their party chairman.