17,190 ton solid waste lifted from Lahore

LAHORE: On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) remained up and alert on all three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Company CEO Babar Sahib Din ensured exceptional cleanliness services in every nook and corner of the provincial capital by visiting several area of the City during Eid days.LWMC carried out special cleanliness operation starting from Chand Raat till the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr according to the plan as a result of which LWMC lifted nearly 17,190 ton solid waste from the City besides resolving almost 237 public complaints received on its helpline 1139.