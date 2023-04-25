Minister vows to serve underdeveloped areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Federal Minister of Communications Mufti Asad Mehmood has said he would spare no effort to serve the people of the underdeveloped areas in southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this while talking to delegations of elected Local Government representatives and the workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl who had turned up at his residence on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The federal minister said about Rs10 billion would be spent on the repair of several roads in Dera Ismail Khan while Rs4 billion would be made available for expanding and designing the bypass road.

Despite financial difficulties, he said, tenders had been floated for overall Rs14 billion development projects in the district, which included construction of various roads. He said work on dualization of road from Yarik to Mufti Mehmood Chowk and from Mufti Mehmood Chowk onward to Sheikh Yusuf Chowk was in progress.

The federal minister said a comprehensive development plan had been chalked out, featuring designing and repairing of the existing Dera bypass road as per the modern requirements. Asad Mehmood said that residents of the district experienced difficulties while traveling on the dilapidated Dera-Multan Road, Dera-Peshawar and other roads.

He said that construction of Chashma Right Bank Canal (, Mufti Mehmood Medical College, Mufti Mehmood Hospital, Agricultural University Dera Ismail Khan, opening of Dera Ismail Khan Peshawar Electric Supply Company Circle and lift canal projects showed that his family was serving the people of Dera Ismail Khan.