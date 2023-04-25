Police say bank robbers arrested

MIRANSHAH: The police and security forces in a joint action have arrested the alleged robbers, including the ringleader, involved in robbing a bank in Miranshah.

The police said cops and security forces conducted a raid in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district, and arrested the alleged mastermind of robbers Naseerullah.During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that he was given the responsibility of providing weapons and vehicles for looting the banks.

The Miranshah police had earlier conducted a raid on the robbers on March 20, but they had managed to flee the scene.The police have so far recovered Rs5.42 million out of the total looted Rs7.2 million.

The armed robbers had looted Rs7.2 million from a commercial bank a few days ago. The group of armed robbers had stormed the branch of a bank in Miranshah and had taken the staff, including its manager hostage at gunpoint. They had collected Rs7.2 million from the cash counter and fled the scene unchallenged.