Kaira slams Imran’s word on Bajwa

LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said Imran Khan is saying that he dissolved assemblies at the behest of General Bajwa, so the nation should also know that he came at the behest of General Bajwa.

Talking to The News during a visit to his constituency, he said it was General Bajwa who brought Imran Khan and ran his government. Just as the court has gone to the extent of obstinacy and the same three judges are giving decisions despite repeated objections, how their decisions will be accepted by people. Even before this, there were many decisions by the judiciary in the past, for which the heads of the judiciary bow in shame till today.

Commenting on audio leaks, he said who was doing recordings and leaking them? The authority to make recordings is only with the state. If someone other than the state is doing it, it is dangerous. And if these audios are being leaked by the state, it is more dangerous.