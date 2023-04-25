Work on Lower Kohistan destroyed bridge yet to start

MANSEHRA: Work on construction of the Dubair-Ranowali Bridge which links hundreds of villages with the Karakoram Highway in Lower Kohistan couldn’t be resumed even after six months of its suspension.

“The government approved and released Rs210 million funds for this central bridge being built over Dubair stream some six months ago and contractor after laying the foundation left the work halfway, multiplying the miseries of the population,” Murad Ahmad Khan, a local told reporters on Monday.

Other people said that Dubair stream had wreaked havoc in last year’s flash floods as dozens of people lost lives and hundreds of families were displaced after their houses were swept away.

“This bridge and Dubair road were destroyed in floods and government-sanctioned Rs210 million for construction of the latter but people are still suffering the brunt of that natural calamity,” said Murad Ahmad.

He said that the contractor had laid the foundation but the remaining work on the bride was yet to be launched. “Would you believe villagers of hundreds of villages remain detached from the rest of the district when this stream swells and cannot even take kitchen goods on donkey’s even for days and weeks,” he said.

Another local, Malik Khanzada, said the government and district administration never considered locals as human beings and it was why they were still living a miserable life.“Last year’s flash floods took us to the Stone Age as the entire infrastructure which was swept away in Dubair and Ranowali couldn’t be rebuilt,” he lamented.He said district administrations misled the government of the ground realities as people were still without education, health, bridges and road infrastructures.