Tree felling: Police asked to arrest timber smugglers

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Forest Division has written an official letter to the district police officer to the arrest around 30 alleged timber smugglers.

A letter issued to the Police Department by the Kaghan Forest Division and a copy of which was obtained by reporters revealed that the Forest Department had initiated a crackdown against the timber smugglers to curb deforestation in the division. But it also wanted police action against the such mafia, which had gone underground to escape the arrest.

The divisional forest officer of the Kaghan Forest Division in his letter also attached lists of such 30 alleged timber smugglers and asked the district police officer to arrest them under 3-Maintenance of Public Order.

“These notorious timber smugglers, despite repeated arrests and confiscation of seized wooden beams, are still involved in the timber smuggling and making false propaganda against the department and its honest and addicted officials,” the letter said.

It said that those timber smugglers who had chopped the government-owned reserved forests in Paras and the rest of Kaghan Valley in the past wanted to weaken Forest Department officials’ resolve through a baseless propaganda campaign and should be taken to justice under relevant sections of the law.