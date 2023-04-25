Collaboration advances automobile transition

Islamabad: Nayyer Chaudhary, who has more than 20 years of experience working with China, noticed the growth of intelligentisation and modernization of the auto industry at the auto show. He hoped to avail of this platform to form partnerships with more Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, especially manufacturers of small cars and their components, to develop such a market for Pakistan.

The theme of the auto show is “Embracing the New Era of the Automobile Industry”, and prominent features of this new era are more vehicle design options and the transition towards new energy.

The constant influx of brands has also driven the application and development of high technology According to Gwadar Pro on Monday. “As the world’s largest auto market, China is far more advanced than any other country in new energy vehicle production, research and development. Partnering with China is the best path for Pakistan’s auto industry to grow and gain access to new opportunities to keep up with global trends,” highlighted Nayyer.