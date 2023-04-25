RWMC Eid cleanliness drive concludes

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Monday completed the cleanliness drive devised for the Eidul Fitr holidays. According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan was chalked out to keep the city clean while 3,100 sanitary workers had been deployed in three shifts at all public places and performed their duties diligently despite holidays.

He said that lime powder was also ensured at Eidgahs, mosques, Imambarghas and graveyards besides mechanical sweeping and washing on Eid days while all waste had been lifted from the city areas before Eid prayer. He said the cleanliness of bazaars and commercial areas was also ensured on Chand Raat and Eid days. CEO Rana Safdar along with RWMC officials, visited several city areas to check the performance of the sanitary teams.