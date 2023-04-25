Police performance on Eid lauded

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has lauded the performance of the police force on the occasion of Eidul Fitr as no untoward incident took place in the city due to effective policing and security arrangements, a police spokesman said Monday.

The IGP was of the view that the residents were safe due to the sacrifices of the police force adding that good nations do not forget the services of their martyrs and the department was also with the personnel through thick and thin.

The Islamabad Police chief said that moments of Eid are very crucial for those who are far away from their near and dear ones at this occasion. “I can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives at this occasion. However, it is our duty to protect the country and serve the people. For the integrity of the country and protection of the lives and property of the citizens, our policemen can sacrifice everything,” he maintained.

On the directions of the IGP, senior officers visited the houses of martyred personnel in the city and met their family members. IGP (Islamabad) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan hoped for a similar performance from cops in future and continuity of effective arrangements to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. CPO/DIG (Operations) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari monitored overall comprehensive security arrangements and effective patrolling measures in the city.

While SSP (Operations), CTO Traffic Islamabad and all senior officers remained in the field along with their subordinates to boost their morale. On Eid, 3,500 personnel were deployed for security as well as traffic duties for Eid prayer and holidays. Police personnel performed special vigilance at entry and exit points of the city while the bomb disposal squad also conducted checking in various areas.

Additional deployment was also made at various parks including Lake View Park, Chathar Park, Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, and Fatima Jinnah Park. Special traffic police squads were deployed on roads to control one-wheeling, over-speeding and traffic congestion.