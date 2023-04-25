New Wasa timing

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has issued new timings for supply of clean drinking water across the city.

The timing of water supply was changed during the holy month of Ramazan, said Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed here on Monday. He said as per the new timings, the citizens will get clean drinking water through Wasa system thrice a day. Ghafran said that the first period of water supply will start from 5.00 am to 9.00 am, the second period will be from 12 noon to 2.00 pm and the last and final period will be from 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm. He directed all the directors to ensure water supply during the above mentioned timings. Meanwhile, Wasa MD visited Gulbarg Drain, Cantt Drain LOS and Kharak Drain near Gulshan Iqbal Park where he was given detailed briefing on the ongoing desalination operations. Wasa MD directed that all the drains should be completely desalted from downstream to upstream before monsoon season. He further directed that desalination operations should be accelerated and make more efficient efforts by conducting special cleaning under all the bridges of the drains. He appealed to the general public to throw garbage in the dustbins so that there was no blockage in the drains during rains.

17,190 ton solid waste lifted: On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) remained up and alert on all three days of Eid-ul-Fitr. The Company CEO Babar Sahib Din ensured exceptional cleanliness services in every nook and corner of the provincial capital by visiting several area of the City during Eid days. LWMC carried out special cleanliness operation starting from Chand Raat till the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr according to the plan as a result of which LWMC lifted nearly 17,190 ton solid waste from the City besides resolving almost 237 public complaints received on its helpline 1139.