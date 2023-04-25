GCU asks students to pay their outstanding fee

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore has urged its undergrad and postgrad students to pay their outstanding fee of current and past semesters warning that otherwise their names would be struck off from the university rolls.

In a letter titled “Student’s Alert”, the GCU Lahore administration addressed its students of BS, MPhil and PhD programmes observing that timely payment of fees was essential for the smooth functioning of the university as well as to ensure the continuation of studies. As per the letter, some of the students have not yet paid their university fees.

“Please note that failing to deposit their fee within the next two weeks will result in the striking off of their name from the university rolls. This means that students will not be able to continue their studies until they pay their dues and have their name reinstated on the rolls,” reads the letter.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi also took to social media and shared the letter saying that all undergrad and postgrad students were advised to pay their outstanding fee (if any) of current and past semesters.