Tuesday April 25, 2023
PR reservation system restored

By Our Correspondent
April 25, 2023

LAHORE: There was a temporary disruption in railway reservation system due to load on NTC database. The NTC team worked closely with the railway team and succeeded in shooting the problem, said a statement issued by the Railway Headquarters on Monday. The railway administration has apologised to the passengers for the temporary suspension of booking of tickets at reservation offices across the country.