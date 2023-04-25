World Immunisation Week begins

LAHORE: World Immunisation Week gives an opportunity to create awareness about the phenomenal impact of vaccines in saving human lives. Vaccines are the most cost-effective Public Health Intervention ever introduced in human history. Punjab would commemorate the World Immunisation Week 2023 in a befitting manner.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Nasir Jamal said this on Monday in connection with World Immunisation Week being commemorated the world over from April 24 to 30.

He said in consonance with the theme of this year 'The Big Catch up' Punjab is carrying out the Integrated Outreach Activity with technical and financial support of the WHO.

He said this is an excellent catch-up vaccination opportunity to cover zero dose children/communities and defaulters, higher age group children missing vaccination, ensure Covid-19 vaccination and administer OPV to still missed children.

Dr Nasir Jamal said by arranging the IOA alongside World Immunisation Week 2023, we are complementing demand generation with improved service delivery. Currently 4,486 vaccinators with as many social mobilisers are carrying out the activity in 3,407 Union Councils of the province. There are 586 supervisors engaged in the activity, which include DHO-PS, EPI Focal Persons, DSVs and ASVs.

Polio staff is strengthening monitoring to identify gaps and frontline healthcare workers are ensuring preventive outreach team reach villages and communities. Dr Jamal Nasir said that the expanded programme on Immunisation Punjab provides free vaccines for 12 fatal diseases through fixed centres and outreach sites. He said in order to make the most of this opportunity; Punjab is conducting a massive awareness campaign with the support of WHO and UNICEF.

The minister said an awareness campaign has been designed at provincial level. At district level, walks and seminars are planned throughout the province. He said all parents must get their children vaccinated in time to keep their children safe from different fatal diseases.