CM promises best medical facilities in hospitals

LAHORE: Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said the government is committed to providing best possible medical facilities to patients in hospitals.

The chief minister paid a surprise visit to Mayo Hospital during the Eid holidays. He visited the emergency ward where he inquired about the condition of Sughran Bibi, an elderly woman who was injured in a stampede in Sahiwal, as well as other patients.

Mohsin Naqvi extended Eid greetings to the patients, their families, and the doctors, while also praying for the patients' speedy recovery. He applauded the doctors, nurses, and paramedics who worked tirelessly to serve ailing humanity during the holidays.

The government was committed to providing the best possible medical facilities to patients in hospitals, he remarked. Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Javed Akram accompanied the chief minister during the visit.

EID PRAYER: The chief minister offered Eid prayer at Gulberg. He prayed for the country's progress, prosperity, stability and elevation of the ranks of the martyrs who laid down their lives for maintaining peace in the country. Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his heartfelt Eid greetings to the people and stressed the importance of showing complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs on this auspicious occasion. I pray that Pakistan achieves the milestones of progress and happiness, he added.

SEEKS REPORT FROM IG: Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police on the death of two youths by police firing in Multan and directed that a comprehensive investigation should be conducted to take action against those responsible. The chief minister further directed that justice should be ensured for the bereaved heirs and noted that there was no justification for the firing. I assure the heirs that justice will be done at any cost; I have heartfelt sympathy for the heirs and express my condolences to them, he added.

The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives as an oil tanker plunged into the tent houses at Kahror Pakka Chowk near Lodhran. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed to take legal action against the negligent driver. He also sought a report from the administration and directed them to ensure that the injured receive the best possible treatment facilities.

He conveyed his profound sorrow over the tragic loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident that took place in the vicinity of Okara. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed the administration to provide the injured with the best possible medical treatment. In addition, he has called for a report to be submitted to him about the accident.