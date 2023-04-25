Mind and body

Mental health and wellness are essential aspects of overall well-being that are often overlooked or ignored. However, just like physical health, mental health plays a crucial role in our day-to-day lives and affects how we think, feel and behave. Taking care of our minds is essential for leading a fulfilling and healthy life.

Self-care, stress management, building and maintaining social connections, emotional regulation and work-life balance are essential to maintaining good mental health and leading a full life. It is important to remember that mental health is just as important as physical health, and taking care of one’s mind is essential for overall well-being.

Unzela Waheed

Karachi